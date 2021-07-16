Cumbernauld Centre has new discount retailer - which has brought 10 jobs to town
The former DEBRA charity shop is now a branch of Poundstretcher -in a move that has brought 10 new jobs to town.
Situated between New Look and Savers, the discount retailer is in fact the second new premises in the centre within weeks after eaterie Indulge was opened by Cumbernauld chef Anton Richardson last month.
The store opens with some fanfare today (Friday) with a host of giveaways – and the firm also made a £200 donation to local charity Cornerstone House as a means of giving back to the community where it will trade.
Meanwhile over at the Antonine Centre it has been stated that four new investors are set to open to this newer part of the mall – but management has yet to divulge the names of the stores involved.