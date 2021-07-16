Situated between New Look and Savers, the discount retailer is in fact the second new premises in the centre within weeks after eaterie Indulge was opened by Cumbernauld chef Anton Richardson last month.

The store opens with some fanfare today (Friday) with a host of giveaways – and the firm also made a £200 donation to local charity Cornerstone House as a means of giving back to the community where it will trade.