Cumbernauld Centre Post Office business on the market

The business that controversially replaced Cumbernauld’s crown post office in the town centre has been put on the market.

However Post Office bosses have insisted that there will be no change of use for the unit which incorporates a mini-branch of WH Smith, in Teviot Walk.

A Post Office spokesperson insisted:“Cumbernauld post office and shop is a thriving, successful, business.

“It is on the market as a going concern.

“We are committed to maintaining a post office in Cumbernauld.

“We have received no resignation from the operator for Cumbernauld post office. The branch is operating as normal.”

Meanwhile Cumbernauld Centre director Caroline MacQueen shed more light on the matter.

She said: “There has been no formal approach from the tenant over any changes to this unit.”