Cumbernauld chosen as Parcel Postbox location

A business park in Cumbernauld is now the location for a new unmanned service rolled out across the United Kingdom by Royal Mail.

So-called Parcel Postboxes are being billed as a fast and easy out-of hours drop-off point where a certificate of posting is not required.

It cuts down too on queuing time at post offices by allowing patrons to purchase postage online, print out a label – then bring their parcel to the drop off point in question.

Royal Mail has confirmed that its choice of location in Cumbernauld is at Napier Park – at 83 Wardpark South.

A spokesperson explained: “If you’re returning an item, simply stick your return label on your item and drop it off.”

However, there are limitations in size terms as to what can be accepted in the new post box.

It has been stressed too and that some other parcels are also unsuitable for this system.

Bigger items and those being sent overseas are among those which require a more traditional approach – with a visit to Cumbernauld’s post offices.

Royal Mail has confirmed that the maximum parcel size allowed into the new Postboxes is 44cm x 35cm x 16cm.

Any Royal Mail Special Delivery Guaranteed items, Royal Mail International Tracked items, and any Royal Mail Tracked Returns without a barcode on the label must be posted in a Post Office branch and cannot under any any circumstances be dropped off at a Parcel Postbox.