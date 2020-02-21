Cumbernauld could have new business aimed at pets

By Neil McGrory

Local Democracy Reporter

Cumbernauld dog owners could soon have access to a new pet grooming parlour if a recently submitted planning application proves successful.

North Lanarkshire Council has received an application considering the currently empty unit at 33 Kelvin Road North in Lenziemill. Applicant Yvonne Howie, from Glasgow, states: “I am looking to adapt the premises into a dog grooming unit, whereby I can provide services to the local public. I will also be using the unit for storage of equipment and dog grooming supplies.” The planning application is necessary to allow this change of use for the premises which is currently classed as a storage unit. The application can be found on North Lanarkshire Council’s website, reference number 20_00129_FUL.