Cumbernauld Dunnes premises snapped up by fast growing chain

Discount superstore TJ Hughes is coming to Cumbernauld and will open at the unit which was vacated by Dunnes Stores back in spring 2018.

The Irish chain moved out what was the flagship property for the Antonine Centre – and mall bosses have been trying to find a new buyer ever since.

Now they have succeeded and we can exclusively reveal that TJ Hughes will be trading well in time for Christmas in the keynote 43,000 square foot property – as it will open in October.

Many Cumbernauld shoppers will recognise the Liverpool-based brand from its existing department store in Glasgow’s Trongate.

Robert Boyd, Retail Operations Manager at TJ Hughes, revealed: “We are extremely excited to be coming to Cumbernauld.

“This will be our fifth store opening in Scotland in under 14 months, creating new jobs in Cumbernauld and another terrific opportunity to strengthen our brand in this thriving local community.

“We hope everyone enjoys the new store and the discounted brands we offer.”

Martin Botha, Centre Manager at Antonine Shopping, Cumbernauld added: “TJ Hughes, will bring an excellent offer to Antonine Shopping, adding to the fabulous retailer line up including Next, TK Maxx, River Island, JD Sports, and The Entertainer.”

The news unexpectedly brings Cumbernauld’s shopping focus back to the town centre – as many customers have been heading out to the newly opened Cumbernauld Retail Park.

Here investors like M&S Food and Food Warehouse have been trading for the last few weeks in the shadow of Broadwood Stadium.