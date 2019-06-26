Cumbernauld firm ‘senses’ an opportunity for expansion

Cumbernauld-based Gas Sensing Solutions (GSS) is preparing for rapid international expansion with the launch of two new products.

Developed as part of a pioneering collaborative research project in Scotland, the manufacturing firm presented its CozIR®-LP2 and SprintIR®-Rsensors at two of the biggest industry exhibitions in the world: the Sensor and Test 2019 Expo in Nuremberg, Germany and the Sensors Expo in San Jose, California.

The SprintIR®-Rsensor can detect leaks in food packaging and reduce excess wastage, while the technology will also allow healthcare professionals to monitor CO2 levels in patients’ breath when using respiratory machines.

The CozIR®-LP2is a low-power CO2 sensor ideal for use in wearables and other portable products that can be used to inform wearers when levels of CO2 are potentially dangerous.

A previous iteration of this technology was used on the International Space Station.

The new products were developed following a £6m Government-backed R&D project facilitated by CENSIS - Scotland’s innovation centre for sensor and imaging systems and the Internet of Things – and Scottish Enterprise.

GSS chief executive Calum MacGregor said: “Our two new products are an integral part of our plans to rapidly grow GSS into 2020 and beyond. We already provided best-in-class technology with previous iterations of these products, and these advancements allow us to remain competitive and improve outcomes for our global customer base.”