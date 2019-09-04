Cumbernauld M&S Food opens at last

Cumbernauld finally has its own self-contained branch of Marks and Spencer following a grand opening yesterday (Tuesday August 3)

For decades on end, Cumbernauld shoppers hoped that the town centre would accommodate the high street favourite.

However it would be a brand new out-of-town site that finally lured the chain to the town.

The unit in Cumbernauld Retail Park near Broadwood is being referred to as M&S Food and has brought a total of 49 new jobs to the town.

Doors were thrown open as a ribbon was cut to much applause by Clyde One presenter and Cumbernauld native Amber Zoe Livingstone,

Amber Zoe was joined by store manager, Amy Cherry plus Percy Pig, who arrived suitably attired for the occasion - sporting the kilt.

The manager said: “The team has been working so hard to get ready for the opening and it’s been brilliant to see the community turn out to support us today.

“We’re excited to be part of the Cumbernauld community, and we can’t wait to get to know our local customers.”

To help celebrate the opening, the first 200 customers through the doors received M&S vouchers, up to the value of £200, to enjoy in store.

It emerged that Kilsyth man John Sanson, was the lucky winner of the top prize of the £200 Golden Ticket.

He said: “M&S is a great addition to Cumbernauld and it’s great that people in the community will be able to easily pick-up M&S products.

“I for one can’t wait and especially now I’ve won the £200 Giftcard!”

It is the second food retailer to open up in the out-of-town location after Food Warehouse threw open its doors last month. Other stores scheduled to open within the next few weeks include Aldi, Matalan and a Tim Horton’s drive in.

More opening dates will appear in upcoming editions.