Cumbernauld neighbourhood furore over longterm lack of lights

Residents of a Cumbernauld street are demanding to know why they have been deprived of proper street lighting since early October.

Householders in Grampian Way believe they have been fobbed off by North Lanarkshire Council when they have complained about a number of lights on a key stretch of the street which no longer work.

And they have no idea when action will be taken.

Irate resident Charlie Thompson said: “Various neighbours have phoned up the council regarding this issue, only to be told ‘ it has been reported already.’

“I went and spoke to Councillor Alan Masterton and he got back to me saying there is an underground cable fault which would require excavating the street,

“There’s been no further correspondence from the council at all - there are a lot of children and pensioners in the street and this is a real issue for the people here.”

When the Cumbernauld News approached the council we were told the matter was in hand.

A spokesperson said: “We are aware of this issue and are working hard to resolve it.

“The most effective way of locating underground faults is by using a specialist piece of equipment but unfortunately this isn’t working and we’ve had to order a replacement.

“We will be meeting the contractor this week to establish a programme of completing underground faults; however, at this stage we cannot provide a time-scale for getting the lights back operational.”