Cumbernauld photographer is honoured at Color Awards

Professional photographer Sandy Young from Cumbernauld has been recognised at the world’s premier event for colour photography.

The 13th Annual International Color Awards shone a spotlight on the best professional and amateur photographers from across the globe.

The jury included captains of industry from America, South Africa, the UK, Switzerland, Norway, France, Germany, South Korea and the Netherlands who considered over 6000 entries.

In total they honoured ‘Color Masters’ with 586 coveted title awards and 881 nominees in 37 categories.

Sandy impressed them with his portait of Polish war hero Ludwik Jaszczur, who fought in the battle of Monte Cassino during World War 2 alongside the famous “soldier bear” Wojtek.

Mr Jaszczur would go on to run a leather goods shop in Edinburgh until his retirement last year at the age of 92.

The awards’ creative director Basil O’Brien said: “Sandy Young’s entry represents contemporary color photography at its finest and we’re pleased to present him with the title of nominee.”

An online gala was attended by industry leaders and the photography community from around the globe who logged on to watch the climax of the event.

Sandy, whose first professional job was as a freelance for the News & Chronicle in 1992, has been presented with a certificate and featured in an online gallery of the best work.

He said: “I was actually doing another job at a church in Edinburgh when I spotted Mr Jaszczur and thought he’d make a fantastic picture.

“I didn’t know who he was at the time, but I sat down and he told me his story and I learned about his incredible life.

“I was very pleased with how the portrait came out and with entries being sought for the Annual International Color Awards around the same time I decided to send it in.

“I have won various awards in the past, but this is one of the most prestigious and especially given the number of entries from all over the world it is incredible to be selected among the best.”