Bosses at Cummins have announced that the closure of the 30-year-old plant is under discussion with staff and unions

And an potential closure they say, all comes down to money.

A spokesperson for Cummins commented:

“We’ve been operating in Cumbernauld for over 30 years but have sadly concluded that despite significant efforts to improve competitiveness, we cannot secure a sustainable future for the facility in the long-term. “

