Cumbernauld retail park update as chains prepare to move in.

Shoppers will have a few weeks to wait for the opening of two key investors in Cumbernauld Retail Park.

Last week, M&S Food opened its new store in Cumbernauld Retail Park in the shadow of Broadwood Stadium.

This followed the opening of Food Warehouse in August which is owned by the Iceland chain.

There has been speculation as to when two of the other key investors will open- namely Home Bargains and Aldi.

It has been confirmed that both chains won’t open this month.

However, Home Bargains is expected to open in the first fortnight of October.

And Aldi said it would open “around October.”

An update on the exact dates will be provided on our website when these are confirmed.