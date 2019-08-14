Cumbernauld retail park will soon be up and running

A key investor in Cumbernauld’s newest shopping experience has announced that it will start trading next Tuesday (August 20)

The Food Warehouse is the first to announce its opening in the long-awaited Cumbernauld Retail Park at Broadwood in a move that will bring 30 new jobs to the town.

The 9,156 square ft supermarket claims to offer shoppers all the value of a cash and carry - but unlike many stores selling on a wholesale basis, shoppers will not require a card to make purchases.

The firm is owned by the Iceland chain and has more than 100 stores dotted across the United Kingdom after its launch five years ago.

Its operations director Kristian Barratt said: “We’re delighted to be opening our new store in Cumbernauld.

“The Food Warehouse is an innovative store format, responding to the changing needs of shoppers by offering bulk-buy deals and homewear alongside a range of frozen, fresh and chilled foods

The Cumbernauld store manager, Alistair Brand added: “The whole team is excited to welcome local shoppers to our brand new store, which is something totally different for Cumbernauld.”

Meanwhile Home Bargains has confirmed one key detail - that it will open on Wednesday August 24.

More news was forthcoming about a company that Cumbernauld shoppers have wanted to see in the town for decades - Marks and Spencer.

We can reveal that the opening date will be Tuesday, September 3,

And the move will bring 49 new jobs to the town.

Store manaager Amy Cherry who has worked for the chain for ten years said: “My team and I are really excited about our new store in Cumbernauld.

“The new food hall will offer all the everyday essentials and customers will also be able to shop for M&S’s full clothing collections via our website and pick up using our click and collect service.

“Cutting the ribbon and welcoming customers in for thed first time will be a great moment for the team and I hope lots of local people will pop down and join us,” he added.

Aldi will also open but the chain was unable to confirm the date of opening at this stage.

Matalan will also have a branch at the site - and has launched a recruitment drive for staff.

Other chains yet to declare their opening dates include Canadian coffee chain Tim Horton, which will operate a drive-thru, and Pets at Home.