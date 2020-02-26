Cumbernauld retail scene boosted - and there’s more to come

Cumbernauld’s economy is enjoying a “significant economic boost’’ that is contributing to growth figures across North Lanarkshire as a whole.

A recent report from experts at Business in Scotland singled out Cumbernauld’s new retail park as being partially responsible for an economic upturn within the authority.

The £20 million amenity has already brought 225 jobs to the site in the shadow of Broadwood Stadium.

However, the attempt to re-generate this area has been chequered.

The area’s future looked uncertain when a plan to install a Morrison’s several years ago fell through after the supermarket giant pulled out, citing a cash crisis.

However it soon became the focus of a more ambitious development when London &Scottish Developments expressed an interest

The project aimed to serve a densely populated part of Cumbernauld which was severely lacking in shops and indeed other amenities.

The project itself was subject to heavy delays, sparking fears it might not materialise but finally opened in August of last year.

And flagship stores like Marks and Spencer Food have brought high street brands which have not existed in Cumbernauld before.

The developer behind the enterprise, which is 100 per cent full in its current phase, has expressed delight at the analysis which has put Cumbernauld’s shopping scene in a newly positive light.

Andrew Richardson, development director, London & Scottish Developments said: “We are delighted to see this development completed and how it has has contributed to the regeneration of the local area.

“We have breathed new life into this former derelict quarry by transforming it into a magnificent retail park with first class occupiers.

“We have provided an outlet destination with a strong retail offer.

“The retail park has bought some of the country’s best loved brands to Cumbernauld, created valuable new jobs and provided a community focus.

“We have also been able to assist retailers to gain their first foothold in the area - who are still expanding in an otherwise tough retail environment.”

Mr Richardson then broke the news that more developers were about to come on board at the site.

And he confirmed that this would involve a nine 9,000 square feet addition to the existing complex.

And he has revealed that a list of new tenants has now been confirmed .

That list includes Lux Dental and Indigo Sun.

And joining the list of food options that includes a Tim Horton Drive-Thru is German Doner Kebab and - a branch of Greggs.