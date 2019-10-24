Cumbernauld’s Aldi is now open for business

The latest addition to Cumbernauld Retail Park is up and running after being opened today (Thursday) by Olympic Silver Medallist, Gemma Gibbons-Burton.

The move has created 37 new jobs in total and is Cumbernauld’s first ever Aldi.

Store Manager, Craig Watterson, said: “It’s been a fantastic morning here at our grand opening.

“It was lovely to meet our new customers and I look forward to meeting more of the community in the coming weeks. I’d also like to say a big thank you to the wonderful Gemma Gibbons-Burton for being a part of our celebrations.”

The Team GB star added: “It’s been an honour to be a part of Aldi’s store opening. I’ve had a great time talking to both the adults and children of Cumbernauld about healthy eating and my experience of the Olympics.”