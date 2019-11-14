Cumbernauld street got lucky in People’s Postcode Lottery

A Cumbernauld street struck it lucky and will have more money to spend over Christmas as a consequence of a well-timed win.

For six Cumbernauld residents are celebrating after scooping a £1,000 cash prize each thanks to their lucky postcode.

The Stirling Road neighbours scooped the windfall when G67 4AB was announced as a Daily Prize winner with People’s Postcode Lottery on Thursday 14th November 2019.

People’s Postcode Lottery ambassador Judie McCourt sent her congratulations .

She said “This is such a great surprise for our players in Cumbernauld! I’m really excited for them and hope they enjoy their winnings.”