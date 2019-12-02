Cumbernauld Theatre preparing to ‘go dark’ for eight months

Cumbernauld Theatre Trust is to make redundancies as it prepares to ‘go dark’ for eight months ahead of its move to the new Cumbernauld Academy campus next year.

Following the conclusion of the Christmas show, Cinderella, the doors of the cottage theatre will close for the final time to facilitate the move to the new centre for performing arts.

Cumbernauld Theatre Trust executive director Sarah Price said: “In order to allow time to manage the move to the Cumbernauld Academy campus the theatre is closing its doors to the public at the end of December.

“In light of the fact the company will ‘go dark’ for eight months, it is with regret that the board are looking to make a number of operational posts redundant.

“Senior managers are currently undertaking a consultation process with staff, in particular, box office, bar staff and ushers positions are being reviewed as these posts are not needed for the next eight months.

“The charity will retain and re-deploy as many staff as possible to manage the charity’s move to the new venue and prepare for the opening in September.”