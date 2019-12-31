Cumbernauld Theatre to finally close to the public today

The public bar at Cumbernauld Theatre will operate for the final time tonight (Hogmanay) finally marking the current building’s closure.

The theatre iself finally ‘went dark’on Christmas Eve following the last production of the festive show

This will mean Cumbernauld is without its own performance space until the autumn.

The new theatre which has been purpose built on the campus of Cumbernauld Academy will boast a bigger auditorium, dance studio, smaller theatre and its own cinema.

Meanwhile, a new organisation has been created in a bid to secure the ‘cottage’ premises as a community asset.

Called Cumbernauld Theatre Trust the group is now looking at ways of making their aspirations into reality.

The group will meet on Monday, January 6 in the Y Rooms in Kildrum at 7pm to further discuss their plans which they hope to fully develop over the course of 2020 – all welcome.