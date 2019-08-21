Cumbernauld Theatre triumphs at Edinburgh Fringe

An ambitious production brought from Cumbernauld Theatre to a global audience at the Edinburgh Fringe has scooped an international award.

‘Lipsync’ which was staged at the Summerhall Venue is now the proud recipient of the coveted Scotsman Fringe First Award.

Created as part of the theatre’s Invited Guest programme, Lipsync is an artfully staged two-hander which is part spoken and part sung

The innovative production puts the focus on living with a serious illness – in this case, cystic fibrosis.

The Scotsman’s theatre critic Joyce McMillan said: “This show emerges as a remarkable exploration both of the specifics of one as yet incurable condition, and of the general truth that chronic life-threatening illness takes human beings into whole new worlds of insight and experience, explored here with an artistry that is as gentle as it is disciplined, and as moving as it is unsentimental.”

The theatre’s artistic director Ed Robson who co-directed the show with Amy Angus said:“Everyone in the cast and crew are delighted.

“Its an astonishing achievement for our small theatre to have been recognised as making shows that are as good as the best in the world!

“Winning a Fringe First is basically the Olympic gold medal of theatre.

“The town should be rightly proud that the theatre is putting the name of Cumbernauld centre stage across the arts world.

“Along with our world class shows, all our workshops with children and all our projects in community show that the arts make communities living, vibrant, enjoyable places to live and work. Theatre tells stories that matter to people.

“Without the arts, without culture, there’d be no books, no films, no drama, no music, no songs and we’d all be the worse off as a community for that.

“This major international award is a credit to the many strong supporters of the Theatre to our community.

“Long may the theatre continue to be a storming success.”