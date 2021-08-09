Cumbernauld's Antonine Centre will have new store in former Dorothy Perkins branch
The demise of the Dorothy Perkins store in Cumbernauld’s Antonine Centre has led to a new investor snapping up the site.
Monday, 9th August 2021, 12:07 pm
A “multi-brand clothing outlet” Leading Labels has confirmed it is stepping in and adding to its portfolio of just two existing stores in Scotland to date which are situated in Stirling and Lomond Shores in Balloch.
The chain has 18 stores across the UK in total.
An opening date for the new store is yet to be announced – however the hunt for staff has already begun and interviews are already underway in-store.
The centre stated last month that it had three other investors interested setting up their stall in the newer part of the shopping centre -but details are still to be confirmed.