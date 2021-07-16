Deliveroo has arrived in Cumbernauld
Food delivery service Deliveroo has now been launched in Cumbernauld - and has forged a partnership with local businesses like Bombay Dreams and The Coorie Inn at the Black Bull as well as big chains.
Friday, 16th July 2021, 9:09 am
The service is made possible by the use of an App and website -and the British company is hoping that more independent restaurants will sign up to the platform to further boost their businesses.
The company is also hoping to recruit up to 50 people to become riders.
Berenice Cowan, Head of UK Expansion for Deliveroo said, "At last, we've arrived in Cumbernauld
"We can't wait to bring everyone great food from local and national favourites, and to help local chefs reach new customers.”