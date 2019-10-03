Discount chain announces opening date in Cumbernauld retail park

A second branch of the discount chain Home Bargains will open in Cumbernauld on Saturday (October 5)

Home Bargains will bring its second store to Cumbernauld after successfully trading in Cumbernauld Centre for several years.

The opening has created 40 new jobs in total after the Liverpool-based frim invested £800,000 in the 15,000 square foot premises which will lie adjacent to Pets and Home and M&S Food.

Joe Morris, operations director at Home Bargains, said: “We are thrilled to launch our second store in Cumbernauld and look forward to welcoming customers through the doors.”