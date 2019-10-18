Dive in for the launch night of new Submarine venue

The official opening of Submarine music venue and night club in Cumbernauld takes place on Saturday, October 26.

Cumbernauld’s newest venue is located under Bar Yellow in St Mungo’s Walk with a capacity for 600 people offering live music, club nights and can even be hired out for special events.

The launch takes place at 7pm featuring performances from the bands Dean Man Fall and Other Humans.

Admission is £12 (entry over 18s only), with tickets available by visiting www.thesubmarinenightclub.com.

Going forward club nights will take place every Friday and Saturday from 11pm-3pm and there are a huge number of live gigs lined up.

Taking to the stage on November 1 is Pretenders tribute Talk of the Town with support from Moneypenny Acoustic, and the next night it is the turn of Joy Division tribute Komakino.

Other bands set to perform next month are: November 8 - Heavy Traffic (Status Quo tribute), November 9 - Tin Soldierz (Stiff Little Fingers tribute), November 15 - We Are Not Devo (Devo tribute), November 16 - Durananduran (Duran Duran Tribute), November 22 - The Skababs, November 23 - The Noizy Indie Social Club Presents ..., November 29 - Eurythmacs (Annie Lennox/Eurythmics tribute), November 30 - The Absolute Jam (The Jam tribute).

For more information and to buy tickets visit www.thesubmarinenightclub.com/tour.