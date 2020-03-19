Fans vote for new flavours

The AG Barr factory in Westfield is gearing up to produce two new flavours of Irn-Bru.

The flavours were chosen by fans of ‘Scotland’s other national drink’ after battling it out in a public vote.

Irn-Bru fans were presented with four new potential flavours that they could see added to the Irn-Bru XTRA line up this summer.

Of these four flavours – tropical, ice cream, marshmallow, candy floss – only the top two most popular flavours would be getting made.

Voters were asked to use a love heart emoji to vote for tropical, a thumbs up to vote for ice cream, a shocked face for marshmallow and a laughing face for candy floss.

Almost 13,000 votes were cast in the public poll.

Tropical and ice cream will now be getting made after topping the poll with 5300 and 4000 votes respectively.

In third was candy floss with 2400 votes and marshmallow was last with 1000 votes.

Adrian Troy, AG Barr marketing director, said, “The battle was fierce, but our fans have spoken with tropical and ice cream chosen as our limited edition summer flavours.

“We’re always looking to give our fans something XTRA and we can’t wait to see these two new phenomenal flavours hit shop shelves.”

There is no specific date released for the debut of these two new flavours, but it is expected they will be available across Scotland from mid-May.

The limited edition flavours will be sold in either 500ml bottles, for 99p, or 1.5l bottles, for £1.29.