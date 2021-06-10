McDonalds

The proposed location for the new outlet is off Craiglinn Park Road, near the Broadwood Farm pub and carvery.

The chain has operated a premises in Cumbernauld Town Centre opposite the Tryst Centre for many years but was keen to expand its portfolio in the town.

The new restaurant will feature 66 parking spaces in total.Four objections in total were received in connection with the application. Concerns raised included the number of existing fast food premises in the town particularly as this site is near St Maurice’s High School, road safety especially for pupils going to the restaurant.

It was also claimed that there would be a general increase in traffic and congestion, and claims Craiglinn roundabout would need to be redesigned to cope with the scale of motorists stopping by to use the premises in this busy stretch.However, council officers responded by saying the number of outlets or impact on healthy eating were not valid planning considerations.

And it was stated that any road safety issues were not sufficiently impactful to warrant refusal for the new branch.The planning committee therefore unanimously agreed the recommendations without debate