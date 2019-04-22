Funeral directors get ‘eggcited’ about Easter

Fosters Family Funeral Directors teamed up with North Lanarkshire Women’s Aid in Cumbernauld to deliver 50 Easter Eggs to their Children’s and Young People’s Service.

North Lanarkshire Women’s Aid provide a confidential service that provides valuable information, support and temporary accommodation to women and their children who have experienced domestic abuse.

They campaign to raise awareness of this issue and support other domestic and sexual violence

services throughout the area.

Project manager Margot McCormick said: “North Lanarkshire Women’s Aid would like to thank Fosters Family Funeral Directors for their kind donation of Easter eggs.

“We have recently established our Children’s and Young Peoples Service, and this could not have come at a better time for them and we appreciate the kindness of others.

“We work with children and young people within our refuges and also meet children at their schools. This has gone a long way to making Easter a happy event for them. From all the staff at North Lanarkshire Women’s Aid.“

Yvonne Horne, Fosters Funeral arranger, added: “We were delighted to donate Easter eggs to North Lanarkshire Women’s Aid. We hope that our small donation made the children smile over the Easter holidays.”

Fosters Family Funeral Directors choose to support good causes and local charities in order to give something back to the communities in which they work.

If you know of a local charity or a good caause email enquiries@scottishfunerals.com