Go ahead for major new development near Moodiesburn

North Lanarkshire Council’s planning committee has granted permission for hundreds of homes and a neighbourhood centre including a supermarket and health centre near Moodiesburn.

Barratt Homes submitted two large scale planning applications, which were decided on at the same time.

The first is for 580 houses, while the second is for a neighbourhood centre with 3000 square metre supermarket, petrol station, five other shops, two restaurants and a health centre.

The enormous 131 acres site is located on land to the east and west of Avenuehead Road to the south of Moodiesburn and north of Drumcavel Road near Mount Ellen.

During the meeting, Councillor Lynne Anderson queried the apparent lack of a requirement of a buffer zone around the site, which had been recommended by the Scottish Environmental Protection Agency, but was assured this could be incorporated into a legal agreement between the council and the developers.

The proposed housing is in the form of 12 different house types built in four areas of the site.

A quarter of the housing would be intended for the affordable housing market, with the council or a housing association renting them out to tenants, while the other housing will be put on the private ownership.

David Scott, managing director at Barratt West Scotland, said: “I am pleased to confirm that our planning application to bring 580 new homes to Moodiesburn was approved by the committee.

“This investment will see us deliver a mix of affordable housing for North Lanarkshire Council, a range of properties specifically designed to cater to the growing local first time buyer market as well as a number of larger family homes.

“As with all of our projects, we have considered how our work can add lasting value to the local community.

“Therefore, within the planning application and in conjunction with the land owners, there is a commitment to developing a mixed-use neighbourhood centre and housing along with the transfer of land to North Lanarkshire Council to allow a much needed extension to Bedlay cemetery.”