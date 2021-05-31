Contributed

The company, which has a strong focus in areas like Stirling and Alloa, now intends to move further across the region with the launch of 68 upmarket homes in Chryston.

And that’s great news for those of you planning a move outwith Cumbernauld or Kilsyth.

For what’s on offer here is an enviable, aspirational selection of “luxury and energy efficient” three, four, and five- bedroom villas that are a mere seven miles from Glasgow.

Allanwater Homes

That includes the Galloway, a stunning five- bedroom family home with an integral garage, oodles of space inside and two double wardrobes built in to the principal bedroom along with an ensuite.

Other styles to watch for are the beautiful new four-bedroom homes – Iona, Lewis, Fintry and Arisaig and the superb Morar a five-bedroom villa, meaning that flexibility too is at a premium.

Each home has stylishly designed kitchens by Moore’s with soft close doors, Zanussi appliances and under unit lighting.

External lights fitted to the exits, energy-efficient solar panels and turf to the front garden are all included.

Sales and marketing manager Cheryl McGeever said: “We’re really pleased to announce the launch of Allanwater Chryston, which is an important first for us in starting to build our signature family housing in the west of Scotland.

“This is an ideal location, offering easy commuting to Glasgow. It’s a place with a strong sense of community, where young couples, families, and re-sizers, who may already live in and around the area, will want to remain, if they can continue to find modern housing to fit their needs.

"The fact is that 2021 is a key year for us, during which we will release a number of developments. We know that many discerning homehunters, who want to secure a new home this year, will choose one of our properties in which to live.”