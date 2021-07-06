Save the Trees

Last month, members learned that Ogilvie Homes had submitted a new application for planning permission in principle to build homes on the site between St Andrew’s Drive and Eastfield Road.

That site is a sore point for residents as it was cleared of its trees last summer by the same developer in a move that sparked a local protest as banners were erected nearby. It was stated that permission had been given for the tree felling on the basis of a promise by Ogilvie Homes that the trees would be replaced by replanting.

Members have pointed out that the homes plan flies in the face of that proposal and are gearing up for battle in moves they have outlined on the community council’s Facebook page. The organisation’s vice- chairman Bill Crosson said: “We would encourage all residents to review the proposals and register their views as quickly as possible. Deadline for comments, we believe to be around Monday July 12!

“We would like people to make their views known to North Lanarkshire Council but we would also encourage them to raise the issues with our local MSP Jamie Hepburn Councillor Alan Masterton is already following this up and we will pass on information as we get it.

Mr Crosson said that the interest in the area north of the M80 by other developers was in his view excessive and was causing increased levels of frustration across the board.

He added: “This plan is in addition to other local plans by developers to build new homes. It is placing additional strain on local amenities in the face of strong opposition by current residents and highlights the problem faced by our community.

"We can object once but developers can submit proposals on numerous occasions and appeal rejection notices on multiple occasions up to the High Court where local communities are denied a voice.”