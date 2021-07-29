Wee Cycle

Wee Cycle was just one of the 31 beneficiaries of the Cumbernauld Anchor Network grants scheme that's powered by forward-thinking Cornerstone House Centre - which handed out £10,000 in its latest round of Scottish Government funding.

Children's clothing and baby bank Cumbernauld and Kilsyth Care is also £500 better off as is Cumbernauld Resilience, and the team at Cumbernauld Poverty Action will be able to pilot a new evening advice service with the same sum.

The lifeline organisation which is based in Lennox House in Seafar pulled in most of the votes in a process which involved more than 1000 locals voting.

The project has now distributed a a total of £43,912 across 55 community organisations in Cumbernauld, Kilsyth and the Northern Corridor over the past 15 months.

The decision to award funding to 31 groups in total means that every organisation that submitted a proposal receives at least partial funding following the vote.Mary McNeil, Development Manager at Cornerstone House Centre said: “Congratulations goes to Cumbernauld and Kilsyth Care, the top ranked organisation following collation of the Community Voting Survey results, as well as FAMS -Families Affected by Murder and Suicide - Cumbernauld Resilience and Cumbernauld Poverty Action who each accumulated more than 200 votes.

“The other organisations polling in the top ten and receiving at least £400 were Balloch Eastfield FC, 2496 Cumbernauld Squadron Royal Air Force Air Cadets, 2nd Clyde Moodiesburn Scout Group, Cumbernauld Junior Netball Club-Play and Learning Support or PALS and Wee Cycle Cumbernauld.

"Organisations that were unaware of or did not submit proposals have an opportunity to apply again later this year.”