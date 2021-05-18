Bethlehem House of Bread

Last year, Cumbernauld Community Anchor Network – or Cumbernauld CAN – arranged for two separate rounds of funding for groups and is now going for the triple.

Applications for the third rollout are now being received online with a closing date of noon on Monday, May 31, and the successful applicants will be chosen by ballot in June after they have been processed by a panel at Cornerstone House.

Grant applications can vary from £50 to £500 and the final results will be announced in July.

Although the scheme is based in Cumbernauld, it has funded projects in Kilsyth and the Chryston and Muirhead areas at a crucial point where community organisations have been unable to hold fundraising events.

So far, a total of total of £33,882 has been distributed to 36 community groups in an ongoing bid to strengthen the wider Cumbernauld area and its people with amenities and projects in easy reach.

A spokesperson said: “An array of impactful activities are currently in the process of being delivered following awarding of funds to 27 organisations through the second round of grants in February.

“This includes the installation of a life-saving defibrillator for full-time use in the communities of Mollinsburn, Muirhead, Chryston and Mount Ellen, the purchase of clothing for primary school aged children affected by poverty, the provision of socially-distanced drive-through cinema nights to engage and entertain young people and the furnishing of four refuge accommodation houses for Cumbernauld women and children affected by domestic abuse.”

Those wishing to submit a proposal must download and complete Small Grants PB Fund Round Three application form and email this to [email protected]