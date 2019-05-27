Housing plan has a £5m budget

North Lanarkshire Council is investing in modernising homes across its towns through a major programme of improvement works which will help tackle fuel poverty and improve heating.

The council was successful in securing £2.2m grant funding through the Scottish Government’s Home Energy Efficiency programme and will use this, along with £2.8m from its own budget, to install external wall insulation in hundreds of homes across the authority area.

Brian Lafferty, Head of Housing Property & Projects explained: “We are committed to improving homes so people are living in comfortable, modern and energy efficient homes fit for the future.

“Research data from the Energy Savings Trust advises that a third of the heat in the average home is escaping, meaning approximately £455.00 is disappearing through the walls of the average gas heated home. We want to help people from losing money on heating their homes.

“Fuel poverty is a major issue in homes right across Scotland and we thank the Scottish Government for recognising and supporting our efforts to address these issues.”

The energy programme will not only realise financial savings but will also: Reduce heat loss by 85 per cent; Reduce the impact of potential condensation or dampness; and may increase the value of the property.

Councillor Heather McVey, Convener of Communities & Housing added: “No matter what house you live in, we want people to enjoy a home which is well maintained. Homes which are secure, warm and energy efficient make a difference to people. We will continue investing in our council housing stock to make sure North Lanarkshire is a place people want to live in.”