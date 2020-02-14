Hundreds expected at parking protest in Kilsyth

Kilsyth residents and local businesses are set to rally against North Lanarkshire Council plans to apply car parking charges in the Main Street of the town on Saturday.

The event has seen almost 200 people saying they are “interested” or “going” on the Facebook event page, started by Kevin Kane.

This follows a petition against the proposals, which now has 3000 signatures.

The rally will meet outside the Co-op at 10.30am for an 11am photo. With budget meetings the following week it is hoped this sort of pressure can force the council to think again.

Mr Kane said: “The issues in Kilsyth are not the same as those in other Lanarkshire towns and so that should be taken into account when considering whether it is reasonable to charge people to park in the area.

“We are inviting people to The Main Street car parking charge reversal rally as a show of community strength against the measures.

“We can say with absolute confidence that Kilsyth says no to these unfair plans and demand that all our elected representatives back the people now by declaring their support for the campaign.”

Another of the rally organisers, Vicky Penman, added: “The plans are an absolute disgrace. We are supposed to be regenerating the town not making it harder for people to visit and shop here.”

“We need to stand up for our own community and fight these parking charges to save our main street, local businesses and the very fabric of the town.”