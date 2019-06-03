Imagine - £10,000 cash for a specs selfie

Motherwell glasses wearers have just a month left to express their specs style and be in with a chance of winning £10,000 cash.

Dance diva, Oti Mabuse, kicked off Specsavers’ Spectacle Wearer of the Year competition and is encouraging glasses wearers across Motherwell and Bellshill to submit their entries before the deadline of Sunday, June 30.

Glasses wearers aged 16 and over just need to share a selfie and tell Specsavers what their glasses mean to them to be in with chance of winning the prestigious accolade.

Seven finalists, plus a social media favourite voted for by the public, will attend a celebrity-packed awards ceremony in London, with one overall winner scooping the top award and cash prize.

Antonia McNeil, director at the Cumbernauld branch said: “There is just a month left for people across Cumbernauld to share their specs appeal with the whole country.

“We’re encouraging glasses wearers to upload a selfie at loveglasses.specsavers.co.uk today. It really couldn’t be any easier.”

For every entry accepted, Specsavers will donate £1 to children’s anti-bullying charity Kidscape