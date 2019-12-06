Improved rail services welcomed

Cumbernauld and Kilsyth MSP Jamie Hepburn has welcomed improved rail services for Cumbernauld, Greenfaulds and Croy stations.

This comes after Scotrail announced its new timetable which will be going live from Sunday.

The new timetable includes new peak services from Stirling to Glasgow Queen Street which will be calling at Croy station at 0715 and 0810.

It will also include more peak train capacity on the Edinburgh to Glasgow Queen Street via Falkirk Grahamston line.

This will increase capacity on the commuter trains passing through Cumbernauld and Greenfaulds, with the line also including the new station at Robroyston.

All peak trains arriving at Croy on the Glasgow to Edinburgh route will also be increased to eight carriages.

David Simpson, ScotRail Operations Director, said: “The improvements we are making to our timetable from December will deliver even more benefits for our customers, delivering more seats and more services.”

Mr Hepburn added: “I know how important train travel is for residents in Cumbernauld and Kilsyth, especially those who work in Glasgow and Edinburgh.

“This new timetable takes advantage of the upgraded Edinburgh to Glasgow via Falkirk High line with all peak trains now running with eight carriages.

“The extra capacity for travellers using Cumbernauld and Greenfaulds will also be very welcome locally.

“In addition to extra capacity on existing services, I’m delighted to see extra services for commuters with trains coming from Stirling calling at Croy at 0715 and 0810.

“The Scottish Government has delivered a massive investment in rail infrastructure including the Edinburgh Glasgow Improvement Programme and this will continue to pay dividends for Cumbernauld and Kilsyth residents in the future.”