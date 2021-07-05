Jobs boost as new eaterie opens on former Copper Kettle site
Cumbernauld Centre has a new addition thanks to the opening of a new eaterie which is providing at least 12 new jobs.
Indulge has been operating as a takeaway-only service which delivers too but a sit-down service is expected to open this week.
The business has been started by chef Anton Richardson (27) who is a former pupil of Our Lady’s High School.
Anton who is determined to us local suppliers like nearby butcher Alan Scobbie said: “We are not the cheapest in Cumbernauld but we are aiming to provide high quality locally sourced food to a very high standard. I am wanting to expand to other businesses within the town centre and certainly want to take on more staff in this one. So far we’ve been absolutely buzzing.”