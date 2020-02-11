Jobs fayre will be held in Cumbernauld

Cumbernauld residents who are seeking employment have an excellent opportunity to find just that on their doorsteps.

For the Muirfield Centre will be playing host to a jobs fayre which will showcase a host of different roles with key employers - on Thursday, February 27 from 10am to 12 noon.

These include North Lanarkshire Council and a numver of local firms who have launched a recruitment drive.

There will also be staff on hand from agencies like Job Centre Plus and the Citizens Advice Bureau to provide advice for those struggling to find work,

Employment support advice and pointers on writing a CV will also play a part in the event.