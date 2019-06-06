Lanarkshire businesses rewarded for excellence

The 2019 winners of the Lanarkshire Business Excellence Awards were announced at a gala dinner to celebrate the achievements of the local business community.

Hosted by North and South Lanarkshire Councils, the event recognised individual and team success across ten categories.

This year’s winners were:

· Big Bite Catering - Lanarkshire’s Best Business (0-10 employees), sponsored by Highlander International Recycling

· Document Data Solutions - Lanarkshire’s Best Business (11-50 employees), sponsored by Business Gateway

· Document Data Solutions - Lanarkshire’s Best Business (51+ employees), sponsored by UK Steel Enterprise

· Pulp-Tec Ltd - Lanarkshire’s Best New Product or Service, sponsored by LESL

· Logos Logistics - Lanarkshire’s Best Family Business, sponsored by Roadbridge UK

· Big Bite Catering - Lanarkshire Food & Drink Award, sponsored by Clyde Gateway

· Devro (Scotland) Ltd - Lanarkshire Employer of the Year, sponsored by North Lanarkshire’s Working & South Lanarkshire Works 4 U

· Holiday Inn Express Hamilton - Excellence in Customer Service, sponsored by Made in Scotland

· Soundsational - Lanarkshire Community Impact Award, sponsored by CMS Windows

· Ross Kerr at Volvo Construction Equipment Haulers - Lanarkshire Apprentice of the Year, sponsored by Developing Young Workforce Lanarkshire

Graeme Currie, operations manager at Business Gateway Lanarkshire, said: “The quality of entries this year was exceptionally high, with businesses rising to the challenges faced in the last year with innovation, product development, investment in training, and strong management.

“We would like to thank all the companies who submitted entries this year; they made judging a difficult process but one which highlighted the quality and success of business across Lanarkshire.”

Comedienne and actress Elaine C Smith compered the evening and guests were entertained by Soundsational.

The generosity of everyone who attended the awards dinner saw over £8000 raised for Kilbryde Hospice.

Councillor Allan Graham, convener of the Enterprise and Growth Committee at North Lanarkshire Council said: “Congratulations to all our winners, who have demonstrated excellence in the way they manage their business and deliver quality services.

“Lanarkshire is the perfect location for business, but it is the people who work in and run each company that makes them successful. Our awards recognise these people, their skills, expertise, talents and commitment and say thank you for their efforts in making Lanarkshire a great place to work and invest.”

South Lanarkshire Council’s chairman of Community and Enterprise Resources, Councillor John Anderson, added: “Lanarkshire has long been a hotbed of successful and diverse businesses and so, to be a winner at these awards, an extremely high level of excellence has to be achieved.

“The winners this year have shown that this exceptional standard is not only continuing, but flourishing, as they nurture business success, as they innovate and as they recognise the expertise and dedication of all who work with them, at every level.

“It is also important to acknowledge that the overall standard of applicants, and especially the finalists, is as a high a calibre we have had in the 21 years we have staged these awards.

“Congratulations to them all and long may they continue to contribute to the success of business across Lanarkshire.”

The awards were sponsored by Made in Scotland, LESL, Highlander International Recycling, UK Steel Enterprise, Roadbridge UK, Business Gateway, Developing Young Workforce Lanarkshire, CMS Window Systems, Clyde Gateway, North Lanarkshire’s Working, and South Lanarkshire Works 4 U.