M&D’s must temporarily close due to virus crisis

It has been confirmed that M&D’s theme park has made a key decision in line with guidelines over the Coronavirus.

A spokesperson for M&D’s Scotland’s Theme Park revealed: “Due to a downturn in business, the directors have been forced to take the difficult move to temporarily layoff staff.

This is one of the hardest times we have faced in our 24 years here at M&D’s.

“Most of our staff have been with us for many years and we are devastated that we have had to make this decision. We have looked at all options to avoid this and have taken advice from industry bodies, but unfortunately this was the only solution.

“We will be reviewing the situation again in three weeks. During this period, the theme park, indoor complex, Amazonia, Krazy Congo and Cosmic Bowl will temporarily close.

“Alona Hotel currently remains open to guests and visitors as usual.”