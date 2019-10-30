Matalan gears up for celebrity opening.

More details have emerged of the long-awaited unveiling of of Matalan at Cumbernauld Retail Park - after it emerged that the chain’s womenswear brand ambassador Denise Van Outen will open the store.

The popular clothing and homeware chain will open its doors to the public next Thursday (November 7) but this will be followed by a grand opening on Saturday (November 9) when Denise will appear.

The official launch will kick off at 9am with celebrations and golden envelopes containing vouchers for the first 150 customers through the door.