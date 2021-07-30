Miller Homes is to create Stoneyetts Village which will boast 173 three to five bedroom homes on Gartferry Road, with prices starting at £253,000.

There will be a mix of detatched and semi-detached styles to chose from, taken from the company’s latest portfolio.

Stoneyetts Village will also feature the Limewood showhome, a first of its kind in Scotland, launching in February 2022. And the process to reserve a home at this centrally located site is now underway. For more information or to register for updates, interested buyers should visit millerhomes.co.uk or call 03330 602 364.