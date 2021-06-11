Mini-round up of Kilsyth and Cumbernauld planning decisions
North Lanarkshire Council’s planning committee agreed the following during its online session on Thursday, June 10.
Planning permission for a new 20m phone mast at High Craigends in Kilsyth was refused.
This was on the grounds that it did not meet with local policy and could not be built without detriment to the amenity of nearby social housing and road safety.Meanwhile. approval was given for a change of use at a former industrial unit at Westfield in Cumbernauld, allowing for the creation of an indoor golf tuition facility.
Council officers will determine suitable opening hours for the concern.Also temporary car parking and a compound area for use by contractors working at Dullatur Golf Club was granted retrospective planning permission at the meeting.