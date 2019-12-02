MSP calls for Scottish Water to find a permanent solution to stop water mains bursting in Abronhill

Questions have again been asked about yet another burst water main which caused disruption in the Abronhill area recently.

Scottish Water have been taken to task by Cumbernauld and Kilsyth MSP Jamie Hepburn about the incident which interrupted some of the town’s water supply on Sunday, November 17.

Mr Hepburn called for ”permanent repairs not a patching job” in a letter to the organisation’s chief executive.

He said: “The delays and chaos recently caused to the residents of Abronhill and the wider community have been simply unacceptable.

“I understand the repairs were needed, but in my view the situation could have been communicated far more effectively to people.

“This has been one of multiple repairs required in response to water bursts in the area this year. It’s unfair that residents should suffer such disruption on what risks becoming a fairly regular basis.”

A Scottish Water spokesperson responded: “As with any incident of this nature, operatives isolated the burst as quickly as possible.

“The added resilience from previous investment and upgrades to our network in Cumbernauld meant that we were able to restore customers’ normal supplies sooner than during previous incidents.

“We apologise for any disruption caused for those affected by loss of normal supply. We also apologise to any road users affected by delays as a result of our road traffic management in the area. This was vital so that the repair could be carried out safely.

“We are continuing work to identify any further improvements to our water supply network to help reduce the risk of future interruptions to supply.”