Nature reserve will receive £2 million boost

An ambitious £2 million project to revamp a treasured beauty spot will begin in the Spring and will secure its future for generations to come.

North Lanarkshire Council has confirmed that a team effort with SEPA funded by the Water Environment Fund will re-draw the map of Dumbreck Local Nature Reserve.

Its key aims are to protect the birds and animals who live there, to restore the natural pat of the Garrell River in a quest to boost fish life and to increase access to the site via new and improved pathways.

An existing boardwalk will also be replaced and a longer circular route will be created around the pond.

Councillor Michael McPake, who is convener of the Environment and Transportation Committee, said that the measures came by popular demand.

He stated: “Through a series of consultation events, there was a clear message from the community that the reserve, paths, access, wildlife and surrounding landscape is a valuable asset that people wanted to see protected and enhanced,”

“The reserve is well used by local schools, nurseries, and residents, and throughout the project we will continue to involve the community and encourage their participation in the reserve’s ongoing development.

“We are now inviting local people to tell us their memories of the area’s history, particularly its industrial heritage to inform the new interpretation materials around the reserve.

“The end product will enhance the whole reserve for its varied wildlife as well as the many visitors who enjoy this unique environment.

To contribute to the project contact greenspace@northlan.gov.uk or 01236 632710.