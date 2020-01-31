New £3.8m box factory opening in Cumbernauld

Pitreavie Group is to open a new £3.8m state-of-the-art corrugated box manufacturing facility in Westfield.

The firm has been working since October to get the 57,000 sq ft site ready for operations to begin in March.

Once fully commissioned the site will create 35 new skilled jobs over the next three years and have the capability to produce more than 30 million boxes per year.

Established in 2010, Pitreavie Group, has ambitious plans to expand its reach and services in Scotland.

Continued strong organic growth as well as the acquisitions of Sorba-Freeze, Andersons Packaging, CP Cases and Snapco Industrial Supplies has allowed the business to expand its range of knowledge, products and services.

The new manufacturing site is a major step in the evolution of the group as it continues to identify new markets and opportunities.

Group managing director Stephen Heslop said: “This is a pivotal moment for Pitreavie Group.

“We have had our teams working since October to get our new premises up and running. A major investment in new equipment will allow the business to step up a gear and provide an even greater level of service for our customers.

“Opening this new facility has allowed us to expand our workforce and we have plans to employ a further 35 people over the next three years.

“We genuinely believe we have one of the most knowledgeable, innovative and passionate teams in the industry which ensures that we can provide consistent quality to our clients.

“In the past year we have invested in our people and our businesses and we have seen them go from strength to strength – this new site further reinforces our position in the UK market as well as here in Scotland.”