New business opens for pets in Cumbernauld

Cumbernauld has a new dog grooming business after two sisters decided to set up their own venture within an existing firm.

Sisters Alicia and Kiera Simonette who live in the town are the brains behind the new Furbox Dog Grooming Salon & Spa.

Their new premises is based within For The Love Of Dogs Dog Day Care Centre in Lenziemill.

The Tannoch Place based premises doesn’t just attend to the coats of a range of different breeds but offers a range of canine treatments to help pets look their best

These include options like a luxury blueberry facials and soothing treatment for paws.