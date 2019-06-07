New cafe will be a great Fit for Cumbernauld

A new fitness cafe with its own purpose built physiotherapy centre has opened in Cumbernauld Shopping Centre.

Based in Forth Walk, Fit Bar Ltd is ideally located for the XERCISE4LESS gym.

The upper level offers a grab and go service for pre+post workout shakes from a custom built bar, plus meals including lean spaghetti bolognese, chilli and rice, fajita chicken, and stuffed peppers.

Founder Stephen Cobain said: “The amount of people supporting us so far is unreal, feedback has been amazing and we aren’t yet officially open.”

In addition Ross Harvie operates a sports therapy clinic on the lower lever, services include: sports massage, cupping, IASTM tools, kinesio taping, injury rehab and ultrasound.

For more information visit www.facebook.com/Fitbarltd.