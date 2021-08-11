New development on former pub site now has Abronhill Housing Association on board
Abronhill is all set to get 36 new rental properties - and Abronhill Housing Association has come on board with the project which is currently being built on the site of the former Woodcutter pub.
Wednesday, 11th August 2021, 12:32 pm
Updated
Wednesday, 11th August 2021, 12:32 pm
The Redwood Road development is a much-needed mix of two and three bedroom flats and cottage flats which are being developed by Clyde Valley Housing Association.
And they will be duly purchased by Abronhill Housing Association on completion.
A spokesperson said: “We expect the completion of the new homes to take place in the late autumn.”
The flats will be constructed by Wilson Developments Ltd.