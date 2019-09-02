New opening at Cumbernauld retail park

A long-held aspiration for Cumbernauld to have its own Marks and Spencers will finally be realised tomorrow (Tuesday September 3) at Broadwood.

For the chain’s giant new food hall will finally open its doors at Cumbernauld Retail Park at 10am.

Store manager Amy Cherry and her 48-strong team will be standing by to welcome shoppers at 11 St Maurice Gate.

She said: “My team and I are really excited about our new store in Cumbernauld.

“Cutting the ribbon and welcoming customers in for the first time will be a great moment for the team. I hope lots of local people will pop down and join us.”

To celebrate the opening, M&S Cumbernauld will be giving away exclusive Golden Tickets to the first 200 customers through the doors. The Golden Tickets will include offers for £5 and £25 ‘spend today’ vouchers, as well as one £200 Gift Card and two £100 Gift Cards.