New openings for Cumbernauld businesses

The Antonine Centre has another new store after Vodafone moved into the premises vacated by Your Move.

The store opened last Thursday (November 21) and has brought a total of six new jobs to the town

The store is being run on a franchise base - and the man at the helm is Michael McDade who already runs another Vodafone franchise in Dunfermline.

Mr McDade said: “Vodafone is investing in the high street and that is something I am passionate about.

“The new store team all come from the Cumbernauld area and we made a point of hiring locally .

“ I think that gives a better service to the public. It’s great to see this resurgence on the high street - it’s a win-win situation for everyone involved.

“Our plan at this store is to make a big brand like Vodafone more accessible to consumers and businesses within Cumbernauld.”

The centre manager Martin Botha added: “We are delighted to welcome Vodafone to the Antonine Centre.

“The store will be a great addition to the fantastic retailer offering.”

Vodafone is the second major investor to set up its stall in the Antonine Centre since discount department store TJ Hughes took over the former Dunnes premises back in October.

The bulk of new store openings in 2019 have been at the brand new custom-made shopping hub - Cumbernauld Retail Park, which lies in the shadow of Broadwood Stadium.

It has lured investors like M&S Food, Aldi, Food Warehouse and Matalan to the town for the very first time.

Popular Canadian coffee and doughnut chain Tim Hortons is expected to open on the site soon - but the company has been unable to provide a date for the opening.

Meanwhile it has emerged that a Cumbernauld Village business will be closing its doors in Main Street after more than three decades at this address.

Laurie Ross Insurance will be transferring its whole operation to a space vacated by Swinton insurers in Kirkintilloch

The staff will be joined by the company’s in-house claims team in the Townhead area. Their move is expected to be completed by mid -December and there will be no job losses as a consequence of the shutdown

A company spokesperson said: “The unfortunate closure of Swinton prompted our decision to move.”