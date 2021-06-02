New takeaway pizza chain is coming to Cumbernauld -here's where and when!
Cumbernauld Retail Park will have a new addition when a fast-growing UK-wide pizza takewaychain opens on Wednesday June 16.
Fireaway which was set up in London in 2016 was set up by businessman Mario Aleppo who sources ingredients from Italy – and who insists that all the pizzas are baked for no more than three minutes in a 400 degree oven. Among them is the Nutella pizza which is exclusive to Fireway.
Mario said: “We like to innovate and have also introduced the full range of gluten-free and vegan options to ensure there is something for everyone.”
The branch will open from 12 noon to 11pm seven days a week and are partnered with Deliveroo, Just Eat and Uber Eats for home delivery.